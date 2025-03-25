World

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63

South Korean's company Samsung co-CEO responsible for Electronics passed away at the age of 63

  March 25, 2025
Samsung Electronics was strike with a devastating news amid economic struggles and fierce competitions.

As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the South Korean company confirmed that the co-CEO Han Jong-Hee passed away at the age of 63 from cardiac arrest.

Han was managing Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices businesses since 2022 and was named the vice chairman and co-CEO of Samsung Electronics in the same year.

The Asian tech-giant paid tribute to Han in an internal message sharing that he had dedicated more than 37 years of his life to the company, and lead Samsung's TV businesses to emerge as the market leader.

He was also credited for the company's growth as head of electronics and appliances businesses amid "challenging business environment."

The statement further expressed their grieve, as it read, "Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Samsung is yet to make any announcement regarding Han's successor.

The company has been struggling to keep up with the competitive market in recent years and during last week annual meeting with the investors, Han apologised for the performance of Samsung stock and warned of a difficult 2025 because of uncertainties around the economic policies.

Notably, Han Jong-hee joined the company in 1988 after earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Inha University.

