Taylour Paige confirms pregnancy with husband Rivington Starchild  

  • by Web Desk
  • March 25, 2025
Taylour Paige confirmed her first pregnancy with her husband, Rivington Starchild, after two years of marriage.

The Hit the Floor actress turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 24, to announce the delightful update with her fans and well-wishers.

In her post, Taylour released a stunning photo featuring herself, showing her baby bump while wearing a white dress.

The Zola starlet did not include any caption to her pregnancy announcement post.

Taylour exchanged the marital vows with her fashion designer husband on October 5, 2022, during an intimate wedding function.

At the time, she took to her Instagram Stories to release a statement about her big day, she wrote, "Head up chest out!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!! Yesterday was the greatest day of my life."

"God is real. God is the greatest 32. Pushing the snakes pushing the fakes pushin 'em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH. Back up off me DON'T YOU KNOW I'M A CHILD OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!" Taylour added.

On the professional front, Taylour Paige was last appeared in the Netflix film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, in July 2024.

The comedy-action movie was directed by Mark Molloy and produced by Eddie Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman. 

