Sci-Tech

Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report

A20 chip will have more substantial performance and power efficiency advancements

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report
Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report 

Apple is rumoured to feature TSMC's 2nm chipset in iPhone 18 models, while the launch timeline is not yet revealed.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Saturday, March 22, 2025, indicated that the A20 chip in iPhone 18 models will be manufactured with TSMC's 2nm process.

Kuo said TSMC's trial production of 2nm chips has now reached yields well above the 60-70% range.

Related: Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades

The yield refers to the percentage of functional chips that can be obtained per silicon wafer, which is essentially a large, circular disc of chips.

The A20 chip will have more substantial performance and power efficiency advancements over the A19 chip for iPhone 17 models.

Kuo, Pu, and others have all suggested that the A19 chip will be manufactured with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, called N3P.

An overview of current and expected chips:

  • A17 Pro chip: 3nm (TSMC's first-generation 3nm process N3B)
  • A18 and A18 Pro chips: 3nm (TSMC's second-generation 3nm process N3E)
  • A19 and A19 Pro chips: 3nm (TSMC's third-generation 3m process N3P)
  • A20 and A20 Pro chips: 2nm (TSMC's first-generation 2nm process N2)

To note, these nanometer sizes are claimed as the TSMC marketing terms.

Related: Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China

Perplexity shows interest in acquiring TikTok
Perplexity shows interest in acquiring TikTok
WhatsApp announces new motion photo sharing feature in Android
WhatsApp announces new motion photo sharing feature in Android
Elon Musk’s Starlink secures approval to operate in Pakistan
Elon Musk’s Starlink secures approval to operate in Pakistan
Anthropic introduces uses Brave search feature for Claude chatbots
Anthropic introduces uses Brave search feature for Claude chatbots
Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting
Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting
Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report
Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report
Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China
Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China
Meta to make major decision after settling ad-tracking lawsuit in UK
Meta to make major decision after settling ad-tracking lawsuit in UK
WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows
Spotify releases 'Concerts Near You' playlist to find nearby shows
Threads integrates latest features to highlight topics, control replies
Threads integrates latest features to highlight topics, control replies
T Corona Borealis star to explode next week in once-in-80-year cosmic event
T Corona Borealis star to explode next week in once-in-80-year cosmic event