Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report 

Apple is rumoured to feature TSMC's 2nm chipset in iPhone 18 models, while the launch timeline is not yet revealed.
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Saturday, March 22, 2025, indicated that the A20 chip in iPhone 18 models will be manufactured with TSMC's 2nm process.
Kuo said TSMC's trial production of 2nm chips has now reached yields well above the 60-70% range.
The yield refers to the percentage of functional chips that can be obtained per silicon wafer, which is essentially a large, circular disc of chips.
The A20 chip will have more substantial performance and power efficiency advancements over the A19 chip for iPhone 17 models.
Kuo, Pu, and others have all suggested that the A19 chip will be manufactured with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, called N3P.
An overview of current and expected chips:
- A17 Pro chip: 3nm (TSMC's first-generation 3nm process N3B)
- A18 and A18 Pro chips: 3nm (TSMC's second-generation 3nm process N3E)
- A19 and A19 Pro chips: 3nm (TSMC's third-generation 3m process N3P)
- A20 and A20 Pro chips: 2nm (TSMC's first-generation 2nm process N2)
To note, these nanometer sizes are claimed as the TSMC marketing terms.
