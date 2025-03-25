Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney breaks up with fiancé Jonathan Davino? Find out

The ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney got engaged with Jonathan Davino in 2022

Sydney Sweeney has sparked breakup rumours with longtime love Jonathan Davino.

The lovebirds has been together since 2018 and they got engaged in 2022.

Some tabloids speculated that the romantic couple had postponed their wedding due to busy schedules, however, rumor mills are churning that Sydney, 27, and Jonathan, 41, might have broken up already.

Fans with a keen eye for detail have observed that the Euphoria star has deleted a picture of her and Jonathan locked in a kiss, which was initially part of an Instagram carousel posted shortly after the start of 2025.

Related: Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino’s wedding delay reason REVEALED

“The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” she captioned the slideshow of photos.

Sydney and Jonathan are reportedly living separately and have not been pictured together since January 2025.

An insider told Daily Mail, “Sydney and Jonathan are in a rough patch with their relationship, and they have decided to stay away from each other to reassess if it is more important to save their relationship or move on.”

Ever since tabloids suggested that the couple has postponed their May wedding, the Anyone but You actress has seemingly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

On the work front, She will be returning to Euphoria’s upcoming season as Cassie Howard. 

Related: Sydney Sweeney shares flirty video with costar amid wedding postponement

