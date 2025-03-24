GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know

With the highly anticipated launch of GTA 6 on the horizon, excitement is building, particularly around what Rockstar Games has planned for its online multiplayer mode.
Developed by Rockstar Games, the GTA lineup is the most well-known gaming franchise of all time, competing with greats like Halo, God of War, and more.
Minimum GTA 6 system requirements
The majority of the new AAA games require at least an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor or an equivalent AMD CPU.
For graphics cards, at least an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 or GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5700 is required, paired with 16GB of memory.
Here is a complete detail of the expected minimum GTA 6 system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 or newer (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K, Intel Core i5-10400F/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super/AMD Radeon RX 5700
- Memory: 16 GB
- DirectX Version: 12
- Storage: 200 GB of SSD Space
Recommended GTA 6 system requirements
Recommended GTA 6 requirements will likely require a high bump from the minimum requirements.
- OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-11700K/ AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or better
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080/ AMD Radeon RX 6800XT, or better (maybe higher for Ray Tracing)
- Memory: 16 GB or higher
- DirectX Version: 12
- Storage: 200 GB of SSD Space
If you have modern hardware with an Nvidia RTX card, then it is expected that you can run Rockstar Games' GTA VI close to its recommended specs.
It is worth mentioning that the next Grand Theft Auto game is rumoured to provide the most enhanced graphics the company has ever produced with its Rockstar Advanced Gaming Engine.
