Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys beachside date with Georgina after Portugal's victory

A day after Portugal's win against Denmark, Cristiano Ronaldo went on a beachside lunch date with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.
Georgina took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of him on her story with the caption "My views.”
Ronaldo even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats in his football career.
The Portuguese star recently scored his 929th career goal in Portugal's Nations League quarter-final second-leg match against Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade.
In the match, Ronaldo both scored and missed a penalty as Portugal secured a spot in the Nations League semi-finals after a thrilling match.
Related: Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
Before the match, CR7 was officially presented with a Guinness World Record plaque.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already achieved great success with Portugal, with 217 appearances and 136 goals.
In addition to this, Ronaldo has recently addressed and clarified his marital status with Georgina after there was public confusion about whether they were officially married.
In an interview for her Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, Ronaldo revealed, “I always tell her, 'when we get that click.' Like everything with our life, and she knows what I'm talking about.”
The 40-year-old added, “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I'm 1000% sure that it'll happen.”
For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.
They have two daughters together and also raise Ronaldo’s three other children from surrogate mothers.
Related: Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark