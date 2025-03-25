Entertainment

Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco as she released new track

'Single Soon' singer gushed over her beau, Benny Blanco, calling him the 'one thing I can’t live without'

  by Web Desk
  March 25, 2025
Selena Gomez couldn't help but express her love for Benny Blanco as she dropped her latest track, That’s When I’ll Care (Seven Heavens Version).

The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram account to share the release while gushing over her beau, calling him the "one thing I can’t live without."

In a shared post she dropped an adorable snap alongside Blanco , who can be seen holding the Calm Down singer from the back.


Gomez penned the caption, “One thing I can’t live without @itsbennyblanco. That’s When I’ll Care (Seven Heavens Version) is available now on my store for digital download.”

Notably, this update came after Gomez and Blanco appeared on the March 24 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast.

During the conversation, the music producer said he once tried to set up his fiancée Gomez, with one of his friends after being convinced she “hated” him as the pair.

“I thought she hated me,” adding, “Obviously, 99% of it was in my head,” he continued. “I was talking to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends … We have dinners at the house all the time, you should come over sometime.’ I wasn’t even thinking about anything and we’re talking about our ideal date and this and that.”

“I want her to be in our friend group and I want to make sure this thing is smoothed out so the song goes well,” said Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement last December and they released their first album I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.

