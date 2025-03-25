Queen Letizia shares special message on first day of Cabo Verde trip

Queen Letiza has finally concluded the hectic first day of Cape Verde trip.
The Queen of Spain held a meeting with the Spanish Cooperation Agency at the Spanish Embassy in Praia and and learned about women empowerment.
Later on, she joined the First Lady of Cabo Verde, Débora Katisa Carvalho, to stop by a shelter for victims of gender-based violence in Santa Cruz.
There, Letiza met with a group of vulnerable women who are receiving training to promote their employment and was able to see some of the garments they made themselves.
She took to Instagram and shared key details about the royal engagements.
“First day of the Queen's Cooperation Trip to the Republic of Cape Verde. Following a meeting with the Spanish Cooperation Agency at the Spanish Embassy in Praia, the Queen visited the 'Cooperativa de Corte y Costura' in Santa Cruz to learn about one of the women's empowerment and economic autonomy projects being developed on Santiago Island,” the caption read.
It continued, “The Queen then visited, together with the First Lady of Cape Verde, Débora Katisa, the "Casa Familia" shelter, a resource aimed at improving protection, care, and treatment services for women victims of gender-based violence; and "Casa Manuela," which houses women under 18 and their children who are victims of gender-based violence.”
To note, Queen Letiza kicked off the diplomatic visit on March 24, and she will conclude it on March 27, 2025.
