Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year

Novak Djokovic's want to play more tournaments in 2025 compared to recent years has been demonstrated again by his commitment to competing at the 2025 Madrid Open.
Understandably, Djokovic cares most about winning the four Grand Slams. While that is the case for all top players, the Serbian's shift in focus to the major tournaments in the last few years has been particularly notable.
Prioritizing Grand Slams led to him skipping many tournaments in recent years, including several Masters 1000 titles. For example, Djokovic had not competed at the Miami Open since 2019 until his appearance at the ongoing iteration of the tournament.
Djokovic did not play in Madrid in 2023 or 2024. The 24-time Grand Slam champion felt that appearing in three ATP Masters 1000 events before the French Open would be too heavy and the wrong approach.
However, Djokovic does not feel that way anymore. The Madrid Open's social media pages excitedly announced his involvement at the tournament, which he has won three times, most recently in 2019.
"This will mark Novak Djokovic's 13th appearance in Madrid, having first competed there in 2006, when he began his long and fruitful journey with a victory over Richard Gasquet. Since then, he has claimed the trophy three times (2011, 2016, 2019), amassing an impressive 30-9 record at the tournament. See you soon, Nole!"
Announcements like this for tournaments such as the Madrid Open are highly unusual since they are technically mandatory events for top players. That means organizers do not usually feel the need to confirm a significant name is competing.
