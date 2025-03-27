Zendaya spotted in bridal gown ahead of Tom Holland wedding: Photos

Zendaya, who is set to marry Tom Holland, was spotted sporting a stunning bridal-inspired look on the set of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
The 28-year-old actress was seen laughing with a crew member on the Southern Italian set of the epic adaptation.
Zendaya looked every bit the bride-to-be in a simple sleeveless off-white Grecian gown as she prepared to film scenes on the picturesque Aegadian Isle of Favignana.
She completed her look with a messy braided updo and nude make up.
The Euphoria actress was joined on set by her co-star Matt Damon, who plays the legendary Greek king Odysseus.
Related: Tom Holland, Zendaya set to tie knot as co-star confirms engagement?
While Zendaya's role in the film has not been officially confirmed, rumors suggest she may be playing the Greek goddess Athena, Calypso, or Nausicaä.
The Dune: Part Two star won't be lonely abroad as her fiancé Tom Holland has already started filming his own role as Odysseus' son Telemachus.
Zendaya and Tom Holland, who have starred together in three MCU Spider-Man films, are set to tie the knot in the near future.
The Odyssey, which also stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron, is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026.
Related: Tom Holland, Zendaya take romance to next level with major move