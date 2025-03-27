King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement

King Charles has released a surprising statement after Prince Harry’s heartbreaking announcement.
On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex announced his resignation from the South African charity, Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.
Shortly after his sad announcement, the British monarch stepped out to visit Somerset House. He marked the venue's 25th anniversary by attending the SOIL exhibition.
Charles released a fresh statement on Instagram after his royal engagement.
Related: Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
His majesty’s message read, “The King heard more about soil and the vital role it plays in the planet’s future during a visit to ‘SOIL: The World at Our Feet’ at Somerset House in London today. His Majesty also spoke to farming families and representatives from The Royal Countryside Fund who had taken part in a discussion about regenerative farming earlier in the day.”
As per GB News, the monarch unveiled a commemorative plaque in Somerset House's newly refurbished Salt Stair during his visit.
The exhibition, titled "SOIL: The World at Our Feet," explores the wonder of soil and its vital role in our planet's future.
Related: Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
While concluding the outing, King Charles met the farming families from the Herefordshire Rural Hub.