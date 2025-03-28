Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports

'Euphoria' star posing in snaps without her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Jonathan Davino

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports

Sydney Sweeney sparked speculation after posing without her engagement ring in a stunning busty display, just weeks after reports surfaced that she had called off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino.

As per Dailymail, in an obtained image the Euphoria star spotted on a beach while showcasing her toned figure in a pink-and-white Dior minidress.

The snap was taken in a picturesque background of a sandy beach before sunset.

Sweeny was posing in snaps without her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Jonathan Davino.


To note, the post came after she ignited speculations following she deleted a picture of her and Jonathan kissing, which she had posted to celebrate the new year.

As per US Weekly, a source claimed that the pair “called off the wedding” but they didn’t announce a breakup yet.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider said.

The source continued, “They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress.”

“A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments,” the insider added.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, but they kept their relationship private.

Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud
Millie Bobby Brown bonds with father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open: Photo
Millie Bobby Brown bonds with father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open: Photo
Selena Gomez recalls Taylor Swift’s advice as her 'guiding light'
Selena Gomez recalls Taylor Swift’s advice as her 'guiding light'
Celine Dion recalls cherished moment with Elton John in throwback post
Celine Dion recalls cherished moment with Elton John in throwback post
Pete Davidson cringes over Kim Kardashian romance in awkward interview
Pete Davidson cringes over Kim Kardashian romance in awkward interview
Jennifer Lopez makes big announcement after Ben Affleck addresses divorce
Jennifer Lopez makes big announcement after Ben Affleck addresses divorce
Chris Hemsworth reveals regretful encounter with Billie Eilish
Chris Hemsworth reveals regretful encounter with Billie Eilish
Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Finally here’
Megan Fox welcomes baby girl with ex Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Finally here’