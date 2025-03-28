Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports

Sydney Sweeney sparked speculation after posing without her engagement ring in a stunning busty display, just weeks after reports surfaced that she had called off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino.
As per Dailymail, in an obtained image the Euphoria star spotted on a beach while showcasing her toned figure in a pink-and-white Dior minidress.
The snap was taken in a picturesque background of a sandy beach before sunset.
Sweeny was posing in snaps without her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Jonathan Davino.
To note, the post came after she ignited speculations following she deleted a picture of her and Jonathan kissing, which she had posted to celebrate the new year.
As per US Weekly, a source claimed that the pair “called off the wedding” but they didn’t announce a breakup yet.
“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,” the insider said.
The source continued, “They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress.”
“A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments,” the insider added.
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, but they kept their relationship private.