  • March 25, 2025
X's Head of Engineering Haofei Wang reportedly resigns

X’s Director of Engineering, Haofei Wang has reportedly resigned from the company. 

Wang had been an important part of the company’s leadership since he first joined X (formerly Twitter).

According to The Verge report, this departure follows Elon Musk's recent shift in focus towards DOGE and xAI.

X has yet to officially confirm this news. Interestingly, Wang's departure comes shortly after X's communications chief, Dave Heinzinger resigned for personal reasons.

Heinzinger had only been with the company for three months. His resignation highlights ongoing challenges within X's communications department, which has faced instability.

To note, in recent months, X has undergone several significant leadership changes.

In January, Mike Dalton and Uday Ruddaraju were reportedly added to the engineering teams. Both are associated with xAI, another venture that has captured Musk's attention.

xAI is an artificial intelligence company launched by Musk in March 2023.

xAI aims to improve scientific discovery and our understanding of the universe.

According to X’s CEO Musk, its mission is to develop AI systems that boost human comprehension and capabilities.

The recent changes at X showcase ongoing shifts within the company's leadership structure as it navigates new ventures and challenges under Musk's direction.

