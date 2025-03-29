Entertainment

Ariana Grande accuses ex Dalton Gomez in new music album

Ariana Grande released new album 'Eternal Sunshine' on Friday, March 28, 2025, a year after Dalton Gomez divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Ariana Grande hints her split from ex Dalton Gomez in new music album
Ariana Grande hints her split from ex Dalton Gomez in new music album  

Ariana Grande's newly released deluxe album, Eternal Sunshine, has seemingly referenced her divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.  

Before dating her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater, the 31-year-old American singer was married to the Los Angeles real estate broker, with whom she parted ways in 2024 after spending four years together.

In one of the songs of her new music album, released on Friday, March 28, 2025, Ariana has seemingly hinted at her former partner breaking her heart during their four years of marriage.

Related: Ethan Slater finally reveals difficult ‘private life’ with Ariana Grande 

The lyrics of the song titled End of the World, were, "I broke your heart because you broke mine. So me, I am the bad guy, ‘Cause I’d already grieved you. And you started to realize I don’t need you."

Page Six reported that the Wicked actress also called out Dalton in another track on the album, Twilight Zone.

In that song, Ariana also accused her former partner of cheating with another girl, as she heard singing, "Did I dream the whole thing? / Was I just a nightmare? / Different dimensions / Stuck in the Twilight Zone / Is this a black-and-white scene? / If so, then I’m in the gray one."

For those unaware, Ariana Grande filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez in September 2023, a year after meeting Ethan Slater in December 2022, on the sets of their Oscar-winning film, Wicked.

However, the Thank U, Next crooner has not confirmed whether she has taken a brutal jab at Dalton Gomez in her new album.  

Related: Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater  

Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash
Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence
Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence
Katy Perry takes trip down memory lane ahead of new tour
Katy Perry takes trip down memory lane ahead of new tour
Dua Lipa, Tame Impala rock Sydney with thrilling Radical Optimism concert
Dua Lipa, Tame Impala rock Sydney with thrilling Radical Optimism concert
Hollywood stars call out Oscars over silence on ‘No Other Land’ co-director’s assault
Hollywood stars call out Oscars over silence on ‘No Other Land’ co-director’s assault
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on ‘trial run’ to prepare for parenthood
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on ‘trial run’ to prepare for parenthood
Jeremy Renner celebrates daughter Ava's 12th birthday with throwback photo
Jeremy Renner celebrates daughter Ava's 12th birthday with throwback photo
Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours
Kim Kardashian nears lawyer status amid Kanye West legal feud rumours
Zayn Malik apologizes to fans as illness forces him to cancel concert
Zayn Malik apologizes to fans as illness forces him to cancel concert
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance