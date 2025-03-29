Ariana Grande accuses ex Dalton Gomez in new music album

Ariana Grande's newly released deluxe album, Eternal Sunshine, has seemingly referenced her divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.
Before dating her new boyfriend, Ethan Slater, the 31-year-old American singer was married to the Los Angeles real estate broker, with whom she parted ways in 2024 after spending four years together.
In one of the songs of her new music album, released on Friday, March 28, 2025, Ariana has seemingly hinted at her former partner breaking her heart during their four years of marriage.
The lyrics of the song titled End of the World, were, "I broke your heart because you broke mine. So me, I am the bad guy, ‘Cause I’d already grieved you. And you started to realize I don’t need you."
Page Six reported that the Wicked actress also called out Dalton in another track on the album, Twilight Zone.
In that song, Ariana also accused her former partner of cheating with another girl, as she heard singing, "Did I dream the whole thing? / Was I just a nightmare? / Different dimensions / Stuck in the Twilight Zone / Is this a black-and-white scene? / If so, then I’m in the gray one."
For those unaware, Ariana Grande filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez in September 2023, a year after meeting Ethan Slater in December 2022, on the sets of their Oscar-winning film, Wicked.
However, the Thank U, Next crooner has not confirmed whether she has taken a brutal jab at Dalton Gomez in her new album.
