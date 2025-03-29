Cynthia Erivo shares rare details of her challenging roles in 'Poker Face 2' 

Cynthia Erivo talked about playing multiple characters in season two of Rian Johnson's drama series, Poker Face.
The Oscar-nominated actress shared her challenging working experience while playing sisters' roles for an episode of the crime-comedy show.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cynthia detailed that she felt "totally insane" when she portrayed five different characters in the second installment of the drama series.
"I knew that my head would be split into many different spaces, but I was like, ‘Well, if not now, then when? I’m always open to trying things that I haven’t done before," the Wicked starlet noted.
Cynthia further explained that she preferred trying new and exciting roles to develop her acting skills.
"I wanted to figure out what it would be like to compartmentalize and play different characters all at once, to challenge myself to see if it was possible," the 38-year-old British actress stated.
Apart from Cynthia the upcoming drama series also stars Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman, Benjamin Bratt, Chloë Sevigny, Charles Melton, Hong Chau, and Katie Holmes in the leading roles.
Poker Face's season 2 is slated to be streamed on May 8, 2025, on the OTT platform, Peacock.
The first season of the crime-comedy show was released in 2023.
