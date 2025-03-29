Glen Powell adds fuel to Sydney Sweeney dating rumors with surprise move

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have once again started making headlines for their romance speculations.
The duo, who first sparked dating rumors while filming for their 2023 romantic comedy movie, Anyone But You, have reignited the speculations after the Euphoria starlet called off wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino.
On Friday, March 28, the 27-year-old American actress heated up the Instagram feeds of her millions of fans by sharing a carousel of steamy beach photographs.
Among those who liked the actress’s post was her former costar, Glen Powell.
This unexpected move by the Twisters star was immediately noticed by many eagle-eyed fans, making them remember their hot romance rumors back in 2023.
The speculations about their romance were further fueled after the Top Gun: Maverick actor split from his girlfriend of more than three years, model Gigi Paris, in April 2023.
It is also worth noting that Glen had previously confessed that he and Sweeney mutually decided to “play up” the dating rumors to gain publicity for their movie.
“I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart. She's very smart. I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together?” he quipped while speaking to Business Insider in a past interview.
These reignited romance speculations come after Sydney Sweeney recently called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino.