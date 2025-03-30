Hailey Bieber works out with Kendall Jenner amid Justin Bieber marriage rumors

Hailey Bieber is finding solace in pilates with BFF Kendall Jenner amid marriage concerns!
The Rhode founder was spotted attending a pilates class in West Hollywood with her close friend and The Kardashian’s star over the weekend.
For the work-out session, Hailey opted for a white cropped tank with black yoga pants.
She held her newly darker brown hair back with a black headband and also wore an oversized, black zip-front hoodie.
Meanwhile, Kendall accompanied the supermodel, wearing a black legging and a red leather bomber jacket.
She had her raven hair pulled back into a bun and kept her sunglasses clad face down as she exited the studio behind Hailey.
The workout session of Hailey comes amid rumors of marital issues with her husband, Justin Bieber.
Hailey and Justin’s marriage has been under scrutiny, with reports of strain and the Sorry singer’s often-disheveled appearance.
Justin recently admitted to struggling with "anger issues" in an Instagram post, adding fuel to fans' worries about his wellbeing.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner first met in 2012 at the premiere of The Hunger Games, and have remained by each other's side since then.
