Entertainment

Hailey Bieber works out with Kendall Jenner amid Justin Bieber marriage rumors

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner first met in 2012 , and have remained by each other's side since then

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Hailey Bieber works out with Kendall Jenner amid Justin Bieber marriage rumors
Hailey Bieber works out with Kendall Jenner amid Justin Bieber marriage rumors

Hailey Bieber is finding solace in pilates with BFF Kendall Jenner amid marriage concerns!

The Rhode founder was spotted attending a pilates class in West Hollywood with her close friend and The Kardashian’s star over the weekend.

For the work-out session, Hailey opted for a white cropped tank with black yoga pants.

She held her newly darker brown hair back with a black headband and also wore an oversized, black zip-front hoodie.

Meanwhile, Kendall accompanied the supermodel, wearing a black legging and a red leather bomber jacket.

She had her raven hair pulled back into a bun and kept her sunglasses clad face down as she exited the studio behind Hailey.

Related: Justin Bieber shares cryptic post amid Hailey Bieber divorce rumours

Photo: BACKGRID
Photo: BACKGRID

The workout session of Hailey comes amid rumors of marital issues with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin’s marriage has been under scrutiny, with reports of strain and the Sorry singer’s often-disheveled appearance.

Justin recently admitted to struggling with "anger issues" in an Instagram post, adding fuel to fans' worries about his wellbeing.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner first met in 2012 at the premiere of The Hunger Games, and have remained by each other's side since then.

Related: Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner share heartwarming moment at Vogue World

Sophie Turner to take big decision for daughters amid Joe Jonas custody battle
Sophie Turner to take big decision for daughters amid Joe Jonas custody battle
Pete Davidson gets apology from comedian for ‘inappropriate’ gesture on live TV
Pete Davidson gets apology from comedian for ‘inappropriate’ gesture on live TV
Dr. Dre $10 million harassment case takes shocking twist
Dr. Dre $10 million harassment case takes shocking twist
Pedro Pascal talks about 'The Last of Us 2' amid Jennifer Aniston romance
Pedro Pascal talks about 'The Last of Us 2' amid Jennifer Aniston romance
Will Smith reveals Willow's shocking act of rebellion during Whip My Hair tour
Will Smith reveals Willow's shocking act of rebellion during Whip My Hair tour
Glen Powell adds fuel to Sydney Sweeney dating rumors with surprise move
Glen Powell adds fuel to Sydney Sweeney dating rumors with surprise move
Cynthia Erivo shares rare details of her challenging roles in 'Poker Face 2'
Cynthia Erivo shares rare details of her challenging roles in 'Poker Face 2'
Rapper Young Scooter tragically passes away on his 39th birthday
Rapper Young Scooter tragically passes away on his 39th birthday
Ariana Grande accuses ex Dalton Gomez in new music album
Ariana Grande accuses ex Dalton Gomez in new music album
Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash