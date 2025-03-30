Paris Hilton shares heartwarming moment with son Phoenix in new video  

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • March 30, 2025
Paris Hilton released a moving video featuring her son, Pheonix after achieving a new career milestone.

The House of Wax starlet turned to her Instagram handle on Saturday, March 29, to share a heartfelt video of herself and her son, whom she shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

In the viral footage, Paris’ little one called her "mama" while seemingly lying at the beech.

The 44-year-old socialite tenderly handling her son as she was heard saying, "Everyone loves you so much, London, loves you so much."

London is the daughter of Paris whom she welcomed on November 11, 2023, via surrogacy.

The mom-of-two captioned her post, "Love my angel baby #CutesieCrew! #SlivingMom."

This post of Paris came after she announced her new skin-care brand, Parívie, in an Instagram post on Friday, March 28, 2025.

She wrote, "Today, I’m beyond proud to introduce you to my new skincare brand: Parívie @ParivieBeauty."

"Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of living and breathing all things beauty —experimenting, evolving, and falling in love with the art of self-expression," she continued.

As of now, Paris Hilton has not shared further details about her upcoming products and what fans can expect.

The businesswoman will launch her new venture officially on May 7, 2025. 

