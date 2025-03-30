Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Gracie Abrams at Billboard Women Awards

Entertainment

  • March 30, 2025
Taylor Swift has received a heartfelt nod from BFF Gracie Abrams at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

On Saturday, the I Miss You, I'm Sorry hitmaker was honored at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music awards, at Inglewood's YouTube Theater.

Grace took the stage to perform her viral TikTok hit I'm Sorry, I Love You before accepting the Songwriter of the Year Award.

During the acceptance speech, she hyped up the female artists she adores and paid a sweet nod to Taylor.

Gracie also honoured R&B singer Victoria Monét, who introduced her with the award, "First of all, ladies and gentlemen, Victoria Monét. This incredible artist is, at a minimum, a quadruple threat. She's an insane writer, unparalleled vocalist and inventive producer and dancer. I'm just in awe of you."

The pop icon confessed that she felt "gobsmacked" Billboard chose her as Songwriter of the Year, however, she also felt "lucky to learn from and write with some of the most wonderful and talented people, the incomparable, Miss Taylor Swift."

She further praised Taylor, "I'll never stop pinching myself. I'll never stop thanking her for the gift of her pen, which very much raised me."

Last year, the bestie duo teamed up for hit track, us.

