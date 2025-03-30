Sci-Tech

Siri, Apple Intelligence in iOS 19: Here's what to expect

In iOS 19 update, Apple will reportedly expand its advanced Apple Intelligence features to more apps

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Heres what to expect with Siri and Apple Intelligence in iOS 19
Here's what to expect with Siri and Apple Intelligence in iOS 19

Apple has announced the highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 earlier this week, which is set to take place in June.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is set to unveil all of its annual software upgrades, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, visionOS 3, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and possibly even more.

Related: iOS 18.3.2: Apple introduces latest update with bug fixes

Delayed Siri features from iOS 18.4

iOS 19 will expectedly roll out the three significant Siri upgrades that the company revealed at WWDC24.

Those features include personal context, on-screen awareness, and taking action in apps, according to 9to5mac.

This trio of features would enable Siri to better comprehend you, see your activity while you’re talking, and take action on your behalf.

However, the company didn’t provide a certain timeline when it postponed these previously announced Siri features.

They are sid to launch “in the coming year”, so it remains unclear whether they will be a part of iOS 19 or iOS 19.1 or not.

LLM Siri

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the latest LLM Siri backend will be released with an iOS 19 update, and it will allow the above-mentioned three iOS 18.4 features.

With the latest ‘LLM Siri’ backend, the company will accomplish a unified Siri system, one that’ll be easier to build on top soon.

Notably, LLM Siri’s release won’t immediately benefit the end-user in terms of the latest features at least until iOS 20.

Features expansion across more apps

In addition, Apple will reportedly expand its already-launched Apple Intelligence features to more apps, including Image Playground, Genmoji, and more.

Related: Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades

ChatGPT services restored after widespread outage
ChatGPT services restored after widespread outage
NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact
NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact
Google rolls out Gemini 2.5 Pro (exp) to free users
Google rolls out Gemini 2.5 Pro (exp) to free users
WhatsApp introduces AI-generated profile photos via Meta Assistant
WhatsApp introduces AI-generated profile photos via Meta Assistant
Microsoft develops new tool to minimise risk of global Windows outages
Microsoft develops new tool to minimise risk of global Windows outages
NASA, Boeing to test Starliner for next flight in early 2026
NASA, Boeing to test Starliner for next flight in early 2026
WhatsApp now allows users to add songs in Status update
WhatsApp now allows users to add songs in Status update
Apple allows Google Maps as default navigation app on iPhone
Apple allows Google Maps as default navigation app on iPhone
How to watch partial solar eclipse today?
How to watch partial solar eclipse today?
Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options
Google Play introduces user choice billing in UK to offer more payment options
Facebook simplifies ‘Friends’ tab, removes recommended content
Facebook simplifies ‘Friends’ tab, removes recommended content
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI