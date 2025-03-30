Siri, Apple Intelligence in iOS 19: Here's what to expect

Apple has announced the highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 earlier this week, which is set to take place in June.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is set to unveil all of its annual software upgrades, including iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, visionOS 3, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and possibly even more.
Delayed Siri features from iOS 18.4
iOS 19 will expectedly roll out the three significant Siri upgrades that the company revealed at WWDC24.
Those features include personal context, on-screen awareness, and taking action in apps, according to 9to5mac.
This trio of features would enable Siri to better comprehend you, see your activity while you’re talking, and take action on your behalf.
However, the company didn’t provide a certain timeline when it postponed these previously announced Siri features.
They are sid to launch “in the coming year”, so it remains unclear whether they will be a part of iOS 19 or iOS 19.1 or not.
LLM Siri
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the latest LLM Siri backend will be released with an iOS 19 update, and it will allow the above-mentioned three iOS 18.4 features.
With the latest ‘LLM Siri’ backend, the company will accomplish a unified Siri system, one that’ll be easier to build on top soon.
Notably, LLM Siri’s release won’t immediately benefit the end-user in terms of the latest features at least until iOS 20.
Features expansion across more apps
In addition, Apple will reportedly expand its already-launched Apple Intelligence features to more apps, including Image Playground, Genmoji, and more.
