Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘D'eux’

Celine Dion marked her French-language album, D'eux’s milestone 30th anniversary with a sweet post and some rare snaps.
In a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 3, the 57-year-old Canadian singer posted a collection of rare photographs which were taken back in 1995 when she was recording her thirteenth studio album.
Alongside the carousel, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker penned a sweet note through which she celebrated 30 years of her superhit album.
“From the early days of her adolescence, Celine captured the hearts of French-speaking people everywhere; however, it was on that unforgettable day in 1995 that her true legend began with the release of the iconic album “D’eux” (official release date in France),” she penned.
The I’m Alive crooner continued, “Crafted with the brilliant lyrics of Jean-Jacques Goldman, this masterpiece dives into a rich tapestry of musical genres, revealing the incredible depth of Celine’s artistry.”
She added, “To this day, “D’eux” remains the best-selling French-language album of all time. Happy anniversary, “D’eux”, let the celebrations begin.”
The gallery of photos featured the songstress in a stylish black coat which she layered over a white shirt. The All By Myself singer tied her hair in a classic knot accessorized with a black-and-white hair band.