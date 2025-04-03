Entertainment

Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘D'eux’

‘D'eux’ is Celine Dion’s thirteenth studio album and tenth French-language album

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘Deux’
Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘D'eux’

Celine Dion marked her French-language album, D'eux’s milestone 30th anniversary with a sweet post and some rare snaps.

In a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 3, the 57-year-old Canadian singer posted a collection of rare photographs which were taken back in 1995 when she was recording her thirteenth studio album.

Alongside the carousel, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker penned a sweet note through which she celebrated 30 years of her superhit album.

“From the early days of her adolescence, Celine captured the hearts of French-speaking people everywhere; however, it was on that unforgettable day in 1995 that her true legend began with the release of the iconic album “D’eux” (official release date in France),” she penned.

Related: Celine Dion recalls cherished moment with Elton John in throwback post

The I’m Alive crooner continued, “Crafted with the brilliant lyrics of Jean-Jacques Goldman, this masterpiece dives into a rich tapestry of musical genres, revealing the incredible depth of Celine’s artistry.”

She added, “To this day, “D’eux” remains the best-selling French-language album of all time. Happy anniversary, “D’eux”, let the celebrations begin.”

Related: Celine Dion pays moving birthday tribute to late mom Thérèse Dion

The gallery of photos featured the songstress in a stylish black coat which she layered over a white shirt. The All By Myself singer tied her hair in a classic knot accessorized with a black-and-white hair band.

Jenna Ortega makes heartbreaking confession about mental health
Jenna Ortega makes heartbreaking confession about mental health
Ryan Gosling unveils new film ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer at Cinemacon 2025
Ryan Gosling unveils new film ‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer at Cinemacon 2025
Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Ben Affleck shares new statement after Jennifer Lopez divorce claims
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori split in new single
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Kelly Clarkson makes big decision about her talk show after brief absence
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates
Dua Lipa shares sweet message after announcing Latin American tour dates
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Glen Powell makes cryptic comment About Sydney Sweeney amid romance rumors
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Jim Carrey mourns sad demise of his ‘Batman Forever’ costar Val Kilmer
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Demi Moore’s daughter reveals their ‘crazy and weird’ household norms
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
Justin Bieber pens sweet wish for mom Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
David Schwimmer opens up about avoiding 'Friends' theme song for years
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish
Jennifer Aniston confirms rumors about Pedro Pascal in cheeky birthday wish