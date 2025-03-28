Entertainment

Celine Dion recalls cherished moment with Elton John in throwback post

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker shares a nostalgic snap with Elton John in a heartfelt post

  • March 28, 2025
Celine Dion is taking a trip down memory lane!

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Thursday, March 27, the I’m Alive hitmaker posted a heartwarming photograph with legendary pianist Elton John as she flashed back to a cherished 2005 memory.

The photo featured the My Heart Will Go On songstress lovingly hugging the British singer-songwriter as she met him during his The Red Piano live show back in 2005.

Dressed in a beautiful sequined grey ensemble, the Canadian singer looked effortlessly gorgeous with minimal makeup, while her wavy brown locks cascaded down.

Meanwhile, Elton wore an all-black outfit and donned matching sunglasses.

Accompanying the throwback snap was a caption in which Celine Dion revisited the memorable moment, writing, “On this day in 2005, Celine had the opportunity to see Elton’s 'The Red Piano' show live at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.”

The post was quick to garner immense love and praises from fans who left their heartfelt comments on it.

“What a beautiful photo & memory to have,” admired one, while another expressed, “I love this photo so much!”

Gushing over the duo, a third commented, “Good to see Celine Dion with Elton, you're both great singers that everybody admired.”

This post comes just two days after Celine Dion marked 23rd anniversary of her 2002 album, A New Day Has Come, with a nostalgic video.

