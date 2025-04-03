Cristiano Ronaldo to partner with Ryan Reynolds, McElhenney in Wrexham's future?

Cristiano Ronaldo is being considered as a possible new investor in Wrexham, a football club, known as the Red Dragons.
This comes alongside Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have already been involved with the club.
Wrexham is close to being promoted to the Championship as they are currently in second place in League One.
Andy Townsend, a former Premier League and EFL player shared his thoughts with BoyleSports about what the future might hold for Ronaldo.
He said, "Cristiano Ronaldo could probably buy Wrexham and have Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as his drivers, if he wanted to. But what an incredible story.”
Townsend went on to share, “They've given so much hope to people coming into football that potentially could buy clubs and could get involved in our game to show you what can happen. I would not be surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo buy a club when he finishes playing.”
"We have seen him invest in hotels and other things and he has plenty of interest in business. I could see him buying a football club, maybe in the Football League, because he loves the game and I think he'd back himself to run a club, I could really see that,” he added.
Wrexham's financial results for the year ending June 2024 show remarkable £26.7 million in revenue.
This increase is mainly due to the global attention the club has received from its celebrity owners, Reynolds and McElhenney.
The potential involvement of someone like Ronaldo would likely boost this attention even more because of his international fame.
