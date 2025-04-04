Princess Kate sends subtle message with affordable look at recent outing

Princess Kate subtly sent a key message during her recent royal outing by opting for a modest £70 fashion choice.
The Princess Of Wales chose to don modern jewellery at last month's Six Nations Rugby match.
She wore simple black and gold statement hoops, the "Rosalia Hoops Lapis" from Shyla
James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, told GB News that Kate's choice "sent the message that Kate can be stylish, sleek, and understated for more casual events."
Harris added, "The versatile earrings reflect Kate's down-to-earth personality and fondness for modern jewellery pieces too."
Princess Kate, who is known for her impeccable style, wore minimal jewels for the sporting occasion.
The Future King and Queen of Britain reignited their rugby rivalry during the Wales vs. England Six Nations match at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
The couple's attendance showed their ongoing support for rugby, with each representing their respective national teams.
During their visit, William and Kate gave details about their own children's rugby experiences as the couple mentioned, they watched Princes George and Louis play rugby in "freezing" weather.
Prince William mentioned, "they go from one competition to the next."
Kate stated, "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it, actually."
To note, Prince William is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate became patron of the English Rugby Football Union after she took the role from Prince Harry in 2022.
