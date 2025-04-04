Sci-Tech

OpenAI shares surprising news for college students

OpenAI has introduced a new initiative for students, raising concern over the use of AI in education

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students

OpenAI has announced a delightful news for millions of North American College students.

As reported by Decrypt, the tech-giant has shared on Thursday, April 3, that the company would be making ChatGPT Plus available for free to college students across US and Canada.

Eligible students can access the $20-per-month version of the chat bot till May 31, 2025, and the subscription will remain active for two months from the date of claim.

OpenAI's website promoted the service as "there to help you through the finals" through assisting with content editing, brainstorming, writing and research.

Related: OpenAI plans to raise $40 Billion to revolutionize AI tools and infrastructure

The initiate came just a day after a 2021 startup Anthropic announced a student-focused service for Claude.

Both the companies have advertised services for students, opening up a discord regarding the role of artificial intelligence in education and what it means for the future students.

The use of AI in assignments have been referred to as "cheating" by many educators and researchers, who have expressed their concern about students completely relaying on generative AI for their education.

Related: OpenAI makes AI voice assistant more efficient with important update

In February 2025, OpenAI also acknowledged the growing role of ChatGPT in academia as it reported around 25% of the college-aged consumers use the chat bot for messages related to learning and schoolwork.

Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it
Sissie Hsiao announces departure from Google Gemini
Sissie Hsiao announces departure from Google Gemini
Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising
Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising
Apple to feature advanced camera lens in iPhone 17 Pro
Apple to feature advanced camera lens in iPhone 17 Pro
Amazon makes surprise entry in TikTok bidding war
Amazon makes surprise entry in TikTok bidding war
Google updates Gmail for enterprise users to send protected emails
Google updates Gmail for enterprise users to send protected emails
Apple to drop support for A12 bionic devices in iOS 19: Report
Apple to drop support for A12 bionic devices in iOS 19: Report
Samsung to use advanced battery tech for Galaxy Buds and Ring
Samsung to use advanced battery tech for Galaxy Buds and Ring
iOS 18.4 update: Apple Intelligence expands to EU
iOS 18.4 update: Apple Intelligence expands to EU