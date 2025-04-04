OpenAI shares surprising news for college students

OpenAI has announced a delightful news for millions of North American College students.
As reported by Decrypt, the tech-giant has shared on Thursday, April 3, that the company would be making ChatGPT Plus available for free to college students across US and Canada.
Eligible students can access the $20-per-month version of the chat bot till May 31, 2025, and the subscription will remain active for two months from the date of claim.
OpenAI's website promoted the service as "there to help you through the finals" through assisting with content editing, brainstorming, writing and research.
The initiate came just a day after a 2021 startup Anthropic announced a student-focused service for Claude.
Both the companies have advertised services for students, opening up a discord regarding the role of artificial intelligence in education and what it means for the future students.
The use of AI in assignments have been referred to as "cheating" by many educators and researchers, who have expressed their concern about students completely relaying on generative AI for their education.
In February 2025, OpenAI also acknowledged the growing role of ChatGPT in academia as it reported around 25% of the college-aged consumers use the chat bot for messages related to learning and schoolwork.