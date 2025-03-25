OpenAI makes AI voice assistant more efficient with important update

Sci-Tech

OpenAI has shared surprising updates for Advanced Voice Mode, its AI voice feature that allows real-time conversation in ChatGPT.

As reported by TechCrunch, on Monday, March 24, 2024, the teach-giant has revealed it is making the feature more personal and are cutting down the amount of interruption.

Manuka Stratta, an OpenAI post-training researcher announced the changes in a video posted on company's social media channels.

This update will also address the problem users face, when AI interrupts the users when they take pause to think or take a deep breath.

Related: OpenAI rolls out new tools for building custom AI agents for businesses

ChatGPT users, who use the service for free, will have access to version of Advanced Voice Mode that lets users pause, without being interrupted, when speaking to the AI assistance.

The company will provide the same benefit to paying users, along with an improved personality for the voice assistant.

A rep shared that the new AI voice assistant for ChatGPT subscribers is "more direct, engaging, concise, specific, and creative in its answers."

Related: OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities

Notably, the update for the AI feature came after Sesame, a startup created by Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe went viral for its natural-sounding AI voice assistants, Maya and Miles.

