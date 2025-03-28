Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter

Entertainment

  • March 28, 2025
Ed Sheeran has dropped a bombshell retirement news after his 10-years stellar career in the music industry.

The Shape Of You crooner has released over 26 Top 10 hits, with 14 of those securing a number one in his music journey.

Sheeran has been gearing up to release a brand new album.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon, the 4-times Grammy winner announced that he plans to retire after 10 unique studio albums, inspired by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

He said, “I wanted to do 10. I’m kind of a bit obsessed with [Quentin] Tarantino, and I heard he was doing 10 films, and he’s got his side projects like Grindhouse. I wanna do my 10 and then every now and then do a side project.”

Sheeran’s upcoming collection will include albums called Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop, something he had planned since he was 18.

The first album, Play, will be released soon since the pop icon takes two to three years per record.

Sheeran also shared his future projects, “I kind of want to make an album for the whole of my life where you put different songs on and then it’s in your will that it comes out the day you die, and it’s called ‘Eject’.”

Notably, his retirement plans comes after he sent an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, asking British Government to ensure long -term funding for musical education.

