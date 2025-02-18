Ana de Armas breaks silence over Tom Cruise romance speculations 

Ana de Armas recently addressed the ongoing speculations regarding her romance with Tom Cruise after being spotted with the actor.
According to the Europa Press agency, the Cuban-Spanish actress was approached by several media professionals while on her morning walk in Spain.
When asked about the reports suggesting that she is dating the Top Gun actor, Ana replied, "Don't do it. I'm freaking out with you guys here. No, I'm not going to talk to you, I have nothing to say, that's enough, thank you."
The No Time to Die actress then left the area with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, who she had been seen with on Monday, February 17, in Spain.
Speculations about her relationship with Tom began after she was photographed spending quality time with him on Valentine’s Day.
According to Mail Online, both actors were all smiles as they greeted fans and well-wishers outside a restaurant in London.
Shortly after their quick interaction, they both hopped into a taxi together.
However, Ana de Armas has not publicly issued any statement about the ongoing romance reports with Tom Cruise.