Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19-20, 2025

  • April 05, 2025
Jade Cargill and Naomi will face off in a heated grudge match at WrestleMania 41.

Cargill made her comeback at the Elimination Chamber event and revealed that Naomi had attacked her in November.

This attack kept Cargill out of action, preventing her from competing for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

Now, the two will settle their differences in a major match at the upcoming event.

Naomi admitted to attacking Cargill in a promo segment with Bianca Belair.

After Naomi's confession, Cargill confronted Naomi again and their rivalry continued on social media.

The tension escalated during this week's SmackDown when Cargill attacked Naomi after Naomi's victory over B-Fab.

This latest confrontation led to General Manager Nick Aldis intervened and officially announced that the two will face each other in a match at WrestleMania 41.

Last year Cargill and Naomi teamed up with Belair as "The Big Three" to face Damage CTRL.

After that, Belair and Cargill went on to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship twice.

However, their second title reign was abruptly cut short in November when Naomi attacked Cargill, leading to her being sidelined.

Now, instead of being allies Cargill and Naomi are set to face off in personal rivalry at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to take place on April 19-20.

