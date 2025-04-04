Kevin De Bruyne confirms exit from Manchester City in emotional statement

Sports

De Bruyne will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Premier League history

  • April 04, 2025
Kevin De Bruyne has officially announced that he will leave Manchester City when his contract ends after this season.

The player took to his Instagram account to share this unexpected news, where he wrote a lengthy and emotional note titled "Dear Manchester."

He wrote, "Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.”

The Belgium midfielder continued, "Football led me to all of you - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club.These people gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what - we won everything.”

Since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015 he has won 16 major trophies including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

Over his time at City, he has played 413 matches and scored 106 goals in all competitions.

The 33-year-old added, "Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant for our family. Manchester will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts.”

The player further added, "This will always be our home. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, team-mates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride."

De Bruyne will be remembered as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

The City is now planning a special tribute to honour De Bruyne before the season ends, as per BBC Sports.

The club stated that they will bid him an emotional farewell in the summer when his contract expires, marking the end of his highly successful 10-year journey with the team.

