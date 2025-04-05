Sports

Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win

Patrick is the latest in his family to win the race, following cousins David and Emmet, who had also won

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win

Jockey Patrick Mullins won the prestigious Grand National horse race, riding a horse named Nick Rockett.

His father, Willie Mullins who is also the trainer achieved an impressive result by having his horses finish in the top three positions of the race held at Aintree.

As per BBC Sports, Rockett beat I Am Maximus, the winner of last year’s race who came in second while Grangeclare West finished third.

Rockett surged ahead of the top-weighted horse, I Am Maximus after clearing final fence to secure victory by a margin of two and half lengths.

Meanwhile Broadway Boy, who had been in the lead for much of the race, suffered a dramatic fall during the second circuit.

Related: Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory

Another horse, Celebre D'Allen, was pulled up from the race.

The Jockey Club confirmed that both horses were safely walked to horse ambulances after being examined by veterinarians at the track.

They were then taken to the racecourse stables for additional checks.

After winning the race, Patrick said, “It's everything I've dreamed of since I was a kid.”

He added, “I know it's a cliche but when I was five or six years old, I was reading books about the National and watching black and white videos of Red Rum. To put my name there is very special."

Patrick is the newest member of his family to win the race. His cousins, David and Emmet had also won previously.

Related: Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41

Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41
Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game
Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon
Alcaraz opens up about court ‘pressure’ struggles after Miami shock defeat
Alcaraz opens up about court ‘pressure’ struggles after Miami shock defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo shares shocking verdict on 1000 goals after Al Nassr win
Cristiano Ronaldo shares shocking verdict on 1000 goals after Al Nassr win
Grant Fisher achieves 'super rare' career milestone after 5,000m track win
Grant Fisher achieves 'super rare' career milestone after 5,000m track win
Cameron Brink drops major wedding update with fiancé Ben Felter
Cameron Brink drops major wedding update with fiancé Ben Felter
Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties
Kylian Mbappe, other players cleared for Arsenal match despite UEFA penalties
Kevin De Bruyne confirms exit from Manchester City in emotional statement
Kevin De Bruyne confirms exit from Manchester City in emotional statement