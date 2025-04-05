Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win

Jockey Patrick Mullins won the prestigious Grand National horse race, riding a horse named Nick Rockett.
His father, Willie Mullins who is also the trainer achieved an impressive result by having his horses finish in the top three positions of the race held at Aintree.
As per BBC Sports, Rockett beat I Am Maximus, the winner of last year’s race who came in second while Grangeclare West finished third.
Rockett surged ahead of the top-weighted horse, I Am Maximus after clearing final fence to secure victory by a margin of two and half lengths.
Meanwhile Broadway Boy, who had been in the lead for much of the race, suffered a dramatic fall during the second circuit.
Another horse, Celebre D'Allen, was pulled up from the race.
The Jockey Club confirmed that both horses were safely walked to horse ambulances after being examined by veterinarians at the track.
They were then taken to the racecourse stables for additional checks.
After winning the race, Patrick said, “It's everything I've dreamed of since I was a kid.”
He added, “I know it's a cliche but when I was five or six years old, I was reading books about the National and watching black and white videos of Red Rum. To put my name there is very special."
Patrick is the newest member of his family to win the race. His cousins, David and Emmet had also won previously.
