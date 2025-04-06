Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share sweet kiss in March photo dump

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share steamy kiss in March photo dump.
On April 5, the Rare Beauty founder posted intimate pictures with her fiancé on Instagram.
In one frame, she can be seen embracing Benny on a couch. Selena donned a navy blue velvet dress with her hair parted in the middle.
Another snap featured Selena and her fiance Benny’s names written in the sand.
The Disney alum captioned the post, “A few memories…”
Selena can be seen bringing the love of her life on the set of Only Murders in the Building in the shared photo.
She also flaunted her hourglass body by wearing a chich white dress in one snap.
Other pictures captured behind-the-scenes moments from her beauty brand shoot and scenes from the series with Martin and Steve.
Benny commented, “benny + sel (red heart emoji).”
A fan wrote, “OMG, the chemistry is EVERYTHING!!! Selena and Benny, you two are meant to be!"
“Awwww, this pic is ADORABLE!!! Benny and Selena , your love is goals!!,” a third noted.
Notably, the romantic couple announced their engaged in December 2024.
