Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’s ‘marriage on the cards’?

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their romance Instagram official on Easter 2025

Wedding bells could soon ring for Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus!

The new-flames, who recently took their romance to a whole new level by publicly announcing their relationship, are reportedly willing to turn it into a stronger bond.

After the lovebirds made their romance Instagram official on Easter, the Gossip Girl actress's pals told The Sun that “marriage could be on the card” for the couple.

They also shared that despite having very contrasting backgrounds, Elizabeth and Billy share common interests which serve as they key ingredient in their recipe of love.

“Everyone is saying Billy and Liz are world's apart, but actually they are very similar. They have a lot in common and have the same interests. Billy is also very much her type, he has a real twinkle in his eye and a naughty streak that she can't resist,” stated the Strictly Confidential starlet’s friends.

The Royals actress, who was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar for four years from 2007 to 2011, “is nearly 60 and deep down does want to share her life with someone and settle down.”

“Liz has a really good time with Billy they share a lot of laughs and he is a real flirt, which she loves. Everyone is saying he could be the one, so don’t be surprised if she marries again,” the sources added.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley romance:

On Easter, Elizabeth Hurley turned to Instagram to make her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus public by sharing a PDA-packed snap with the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker.

As per a source, the duo got close to each other after Billy went through a tumultuous divorce with his third ex-wife Firerose.

