Max Verstappen earns Christian Horner praise after Japanese Grand Prix win

Red Bull Principal Christian Horner praised Max Verstappen after the iconic Japanese Grand Prix victory.
According to Formula 1, Verstappen received applause from the team principal after winning the fourth consecutive Japanese Grand Prix and first race of the 2025 season on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Horner told Sky Sports F1, “Max, without any debate, is the best driver in the world currently. But you’re a team. You’re not a driver and a car; you’re a team, and you win together and lose together. We’re working very hard. We know that this car has some vices.”
He asserted that they know where they need to improve, and everybody in Red Bull is working very hard to achieve that.
“We turned things upside down this weekend to get a car into a window that Max could make use of, and Suzuka is a drivers’ circuit. But you’ve also got to have a car to be able to deliver, and credit to the engineering team as well this weekend for giving him something that he could finally work with,” he added.
Four-time F1 world champion after stunning McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Qualifying on Saturday once again left them behind in second and third positions, respectively, to claim the Japanese Grand Prix crown.
After Suzuka Circuit victory, Verstappen is just one point behind Norris at the summit of the Drivers’ Standings.
