Sports

Max Verstappen earns Christian Horner praise after Japanese Grand Prix win

Red Bull Team Principal Horner hails Verstappen as ‘best driver in the world currently’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Max Verstappen earns Christian Horner praise after Japanese Grand Prix win
Max Verstappen earns Christian Horner praise after Japanese Grand Prix win

Red Bull Principal Christian Horner praised Max Verstappen after the iconic Japanese Grand Prix victory.

According to Formula 1, Verstappen received applause from the team principal after winning the fourth consecutive Japanese Grand Prix and first race of the 2025 season on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Horner told Sky Sports F1, “Max, without any debate, is the best driver in the world currently. But you’re a team. You’re not a driver and a car; you’re a team, and you win together and lose together. We’re working very hard. We know that this car has some vices.”

Related:  Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix

He asserted that they know where they need to improve, and everybody in Red Bull is working very hard to achieve that.

“We turned things upside down this weekend to get a car into a window that Max could make use of, and Suzuka is a drivers’ circuit. But you’ve also got to have a car to be able to deliver, and credit to the engineering team as well this weekend for giving him something that he could finally work with,” he added.

Four-time F1 world champion after stunning McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in Qualifying on Saturday once again left them behind in second and third positions, respectively, to claim the Japanese Grand Prix crown.

After Suzuka Circuit victory, Verstappen is just one point behind Norris at the summit of the Drivers’ Standings.

Related: Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot

US weather disaster continues: At least 20 die in flash floods
US weather disaster continues: At least 20 die in flash floods
Prince William, Kate Middleton indecisive on key choice about Prince George
Prince William, Kate Middleton indecisive on key choice about Prince George
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Pete Davidson enjoys date night with new girlfriend Elsie at Knicks game: PHOTO
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters
Alex Ovechkin makes history as NHL's all-time leading goal scorer
Alex Ovechkin makes history as NHL's all-time leading goal scorer
Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character
Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character
London Marathon 2025: Wiggins sets sights on GWR in unique traffic cone outfit
London Marathon 2025: Wiggins sets sights on GWR in unique traffic cone outfit
Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win
Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41
Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game
Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon