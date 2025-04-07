Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about spring cleaning, new fashion favourites

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow has shared how she prepares for spring each year

Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about her cleaning habits and new spring favourites in her recent interview.

In the latest edition of This and That newspaper, the Iron Man actresses confessed that she enjoys keeping her clothing collection organised and simple, clearing out all the pieces that she no longer enjoys wearing.

While revealing, what she does with the removed clothes, Paltrow shared that she either gives them away or sell them online via designer sales platforms.

The 52-year-old explained, "I'm definitely a spring cleaner. I try to once a quarter go through and give stuff away, throw things away, and sell things on The RealReal. I try to just keep things moving through."

She went on to reveal the latest additions to her fashion and beauty collection for spring, including a cream trench coat and a Retinol Eye Life Serum.

While gushing about the G. Label coat, she noted, "The Diane Trench Coat. It's a great transitional piece - you can have just a T-shirt underneath it or you could have a thick sweater underneath it."

The Shallow Hal actress added, "It can act as a windbreaker. And you always look really pulled-together when you have it on. I love it."

Paltrow also unveiled her favourite nail colour for spring, as she enjoys alternating between nude pink and red.

On work front, Gwyneth Paltrow is starring alongside Timothée Chalamet in a sport/comedy film Marty Supreme, set to be released on Christmas, December 25, 2025.

