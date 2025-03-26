Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths

Entertainment

  • March 26, 2025
Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about a “tough year” she's faced following the loss of two of her cherished dogs, Nero and Daffodil.

During a question-answer session on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the Iron Man actress responded to a fan's query about coping with pet loss.

“Have you ever lost a dog and how did you survive the loss,” the fan asked.

Paltrow replied, “I'm sorry that you are asking this question. I've lost two dogs recently, one last week only. Our little Maltese, Daffodil, who we had had for like 15 years, and our big Shepherd we lost in September.”

“So it's been a tough year on the dog front. We've got one left who's very overprotective,” she added.

The Se7en actress who still has a third dog named Gaucho, further shared her approach to coping with the loss

“But, it's sort of like any other loss, you have to honor them, love them, keep them alive in your mind and love the dog that you have extra hard now, that's what I'm doing,” she shared.

Previously, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about Nero's death in a Goop newsletter last year as she reflected on all the “goodbyes” she had to make in 2024.

