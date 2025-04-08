Sci-Tech

Google allegedly makes surprising decision to dominate AI world

Google's DeepMind is using proactive approach to keep their employees from joining rival tech-firms

In a rising artificial industry (AI), acquiring top AI talent has become quite challenging between big firms such as Google, OpenAI and other candidates like DeepSeek.

Google's AI division, DeepMind, has turned to an aggressive approach in order to stop their employees from joining rival tech-companies.

As reported by Business Insider, the tech-giant is using non-compete agreement for some AI staff in the UK that restrict them from working for competitors for up to a year.

Google DeepMind is offering employees a year long paid leave amid the fierce AI industry.

However, the practice can make researchers miss out on the forever changing AI progress.

According to the report, Google is said to consider various factors such as the seniority of the employees, and how important their work is for the growth of the company, to determine the length of their non-compete clauses.

In the US, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) banned most non-competes last year, although that doesn't apply to DeepMind's London headquarters.

The AI race has reached another level in last three months, as China's DeepSeek AI launched its large language models in the global markets, jolting the US AI industry, along with that, ChatGPT has been receiving major updates.

