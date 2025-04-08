Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's lawsuit with cryptic post  

Blake Lively has seemingly broken her silence on the ongoing high-profile legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
The mom-of-four turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 7, to post a cryptic note that fans believe is a direct aim at the 41-year-old actor, whom she accused of harassment in December 2024.
In her post, Blake shared a photo of flowers on a tree branch covered in water droplets, along with a soothing tune of Little April Shower from the 1942 animated movie, Bambi.
The Gossip Girl alum's post accompanied a caption, "It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine-Eeyore."
According to People, the caption was inspired by the dialogue of Eeyore, the infamous fictional character of Winnie the Pooh.
For those unaware, Justin and Blake have been involved in a legal battle since last year after the actress made bombshell allegations against the Clouds star in her December filing.
Shortly after the 37-year-old actress' legal case, the Jane the Virgin actor submitted a defamation lawsuit against his co-star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and demanded $400 million from them.
The actor and his legal team had firmly denied the allegations made by the A Simple Favor starlet and dragged her into several other cases for publicly tarnishing his image.
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's harassment case is set for the court trial in March 2026.
