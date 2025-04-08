Royal Family shares King Charles heartfelt video amid Prince Harry UK return

Royal

Prince Harry reportedly arrived in the UK just hours before King Charles, Queen Camilla flew to Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025

Buckingham Palace has released a heartfelt video after Prince Harry touched down in the UK.

Royal Family's official Instagram account offered a delightful glimpse into King Charles and Queen Camilla's photoshoot on first day of their Italy tour.

The royal couple treated fans with their fresh portraits as they are set to mark their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2025, which is coincided with their four-day state visit to the European country.

In the video, Charles can be seen affectionately looking at Camilla as she was visibly blushing and giggling standing next to him.

Before the sweet video, Charles and Camilla also shared a joint statement as they kick off their first state visit on April 7.

"As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna! -Charles R & Camilla R," they wrote alongside their special anniversary portraits clicked at a scenic outdoor location.

This delightful post from Buckingham Palace comes amid that Prince Harry has arrived in the UK on Sunday night for yet another legal battle.

As per Dailymail, the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK to take his legal battle against UK's homeland security to the London Court of Appeals.

However, it is still unclear if Harry met with the king before the monarch left for Italy.

