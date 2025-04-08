Meghan Markle addresses As Ever mishap with heartfelt message 

Meghan Markle recently penned a moving note for her fans, who were affected by the technical glitch in her newly launched products of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The Duchess of Sussex faced severe backlash over her newly launched products which appeared to be sold out before even buying by her devoted supporters.
Hello magazine reported that this technical glitch left many followers disappointed.
The followers have been waiting since last month when the mom-of-two initially announced the launch of the beauty products on March 4, 2025.
Now, Prince Harry's wife has personally addressed the matter and issued a heartfelt handwritten message to her displeased well-wishers.
In her moving note, she assured her followers that her team is working to compensate for their loss as soon as possible.
She began her statement, "Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you for your support. It means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order."
"And that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened," the brief note read.
She concluded her statement, "Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate with us during this exciting time of launch. So much more goodness is coming soon. As ever, Meghan."
For those unaware, Meghan Markle introduced a few products on her lifestyle brand As Ever website on April 2, after officially announcing the launch of As Ever on February 18, 2025.