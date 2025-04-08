Royal

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, makes shocking statement on last year ruling

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 08, 2025
Prince Harry made an emotional statement on last year security ruling during his court hearing today.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at London’s High Court on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, for the start of a two-day appeal to claim back the public-funded security for himself and his family when they visit the UK.

During the latest court hearing, the Duke’s barrister, Shaheed Fatima KC, opened the case with a shocking comment on behalf of the estranged Prince.

The attorney claimed that her client was “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment” by the Home Office after he resigned from his Royal duties back in 2020.

Harry also complained that he and Meghan Markle do not feel safe enough to return to the Duke’s home country with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, because “it is too dangerous.”

After the Duke stepped down from his position as a senior working royal along with his wife Meghan Markle, the Home Office decided to downgrade his security.

Last year, at the case’s hearing, retired high Court judge Sir Peter Lane issued a verdict in favor of the Home Office’s decision, ruling that downgrading Prince Harry’s security was “not irrational or procedurally unfair.”

In a response to the ruling, the father-of-two challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal and appealed to increase his security while visiting the UK.

