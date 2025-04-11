Prince Harry's Invictus Games CEO speaks out on Duke’s secret trip to Ukraine

Invictus Games’ CEO has issued a fresh statement following Prince Harry's secret trip to Ukraine.
Rob Owen, the chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting wounded military personnel and veterans, even in active war zones like Ukraine.
"Ukraine had been a vital part of the foundation since participating in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017," he said.
Owen further added, "This visit to the Superhumans charity in Ukraine underscores the Invictus Games Foundation's broader commitment to supporting recovery and rehabilitation for wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans, even in the most challenging environments."
The Duke of Sussex, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded veterans, made a surprise visit to Ukraine after concluding his London trip this week for a Court of Appeal hearing over his security arrangements in the UK.
He visited the Superhumans Center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday, meeting with war victims at a clinic that rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians.
Prince Harry’s visit to Ukraine was not announced until after he had left the country due to security concerns, as Lviv has frequently been targeted by missiles.