ChatGPT new trend turns user pictures into Barbie dolls: See the prompt

ChatGPT has once again sent internet berserk over a new fun headline making trend.
Following the success of controversial Ghibli trend, the latest AI invention can transform the user into a look alike barbie doll.
In the trend going viral on social media, consumers are turning themselves into action figures styled like Barbie dolls, who are placed into a realistic plastic box, after the image is generated.
Several celebrities, politicians and big brands, for the purpose of marketing, have joined in the latest trend.
This viral moment came just few weeks after ChatGPT was making headlines for generating images in Studio Ghibli art style.
The trend was met with some reservation from the fans, as the studio's co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has been known for his disapproval of AI in art world.
In a resurfaced clip from 2016, the Japanese artist reacted to a presentation on AI in art as he noted, "I am utterly disgusted. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all."
Here how you can create your own AI action figurine:
1. Open the ChatGPT app or the website
2. Upload a photo of yourself or whomever you want to see as a Barbie doll.
3. Use prompt: "Using this photo, create an action figure style image in a box. Inside the box, include [list of accessories]. The box should say {your name} in large writing, and underneath it should say [your description]. The box should use [brand colours]."