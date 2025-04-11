Royal

Prince Harry's Ukraine visit sparks backlash amid safety fears

Prince Harry made an unexpected visit to war-conflict state Ukraine, Russia, earlier this week

Prince Harry has reportedly been criticised for unexpectedly visiting a war-zone country Ukraine after battling for his safety concerns in the United Kingdom's court.

The Duke of Sussex, who fought against his current security arrangements when visiting the UK, made a surprise trip to Russia, to meet the victims of the conflict at the Superhumans Center in Lviv on Thursday, April 10.

Harry filed an appeal in the UK's court last year to dismiss the Royal and VIP Executive Committee Ravec's initial decision, to not provide him utter safety to the British prince and his wife, Meghan Markle whenever they visited the country.

This decision was made after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royalties in 2020 and moved to the United States of America.

Now, after attending two days in the UK in his father, King Charles' absence, the father-of-two made his way toward Ukraine, which raised fans' eyebrows.

In a conversation with GB News, a Royal commentator, Benjamin Butterworth, stated that Harry's headline-grabbing move is nothing but a "petty" action.

"The optics of this are slightly ridiculous. To be in London saying London is too unsafe without state-approved security, but I'm going to go to Ukraine," Benjamin noted.

It is pertinent to note, apart from Prince Harry the other British Royal Family member who has visited the war-sensitive country, was Duchess Sophie. She toured Ukraine in April 2024.  

