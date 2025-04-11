King Charles nominates Duchess Sophie for key event after wrapping Italy tour

Royal

  by Web Desk
  April 11, 2025
Duchess Sophie steps up for King Charles yet again!

Just a day after wrapping his highly anticipating four-day state visit to Italy, King Charles has named the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex to attend a key event on his behalf.

As per an official announcement made by Buckingham palace on Friday, April 11, Sophie will be representing the Royal Family at the annual Anzac Day commemorations in London on April 25.

No other members of the royal family except Sophie are expected to attend the events hosted by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions.

On the Anzac Day, the 60-year-old will take part in numerous ceremonies, starting with the Dawn Service held at Hyde Park Corner, followed by the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Sophie will also attend the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Cenotaph, where she will be laying the wreath on behalf of the monarch.

What is Anzac Day?

Anzac Day, which has been observed in London since 1916, when King George V attended service at Westminster Abbey for the first time is celebrated to commemorate the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli in 1915.

What does the Wreath Lying Ceremony indicate?

The wreath-laying ceremony symbolises the monarch's respect for the fallen and considered a particularly significant moment in the day's proceedings.

Anzac Day is commemorated as a public holiday in Australia and New Zealand.

