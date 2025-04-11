Mariah Carey teases ‘surprises’ on ‘Mimi’s milestone 20th anniversary

Mariah Carey’s The Emancipation of Mimi has turned 20!
On Thursday night, April 10, the Obsessed crooner took to Instagram to mark the milestone 20th anniversary of her superhit 2005 album.
“Happy “Mimi” Anniversary!! I’m excited to celebrate this one with you. While working on #Mimi20, I got to relive all the memories from this pivotal moment in my personal and professional life,” she delightfully captioned.
The Emotions hitmaker continued, “This album has some of my biggest hits to date, as well as some personal favorites that are very special to me.”
Building anticipation among her fans, the Fantasy singer teased “more surprises,” writing, “Let me know what your favorite Mimi lyric is and stay tuned for more surprises yet to come! Love, MC.”
Accompanying the caption was a luxurious poster with shimmery gold borders, featuring Mariah Carey in a glamorous gold ensemble.
The poster also featured some texts stating, “MARIAH CAREY. THE EMANCIPATION OF MIMI.”
Commenting on the post, one of the fans wrote, “Best comeback album in history.”
“This album changed my entire life. And I’m so serious. These songs mean so much to my development. You deserve everything you received for this album AND MORE,” another stated.
A third celebrated, “20 years of the greatest album of all time.”
The Emancipation of Mimi is Mariah Carey’s tenth studio album and was released on April 12, 2005.