Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise

Celine Dion is celebrating milestone 35 years of her first English-language album, Unison!
On Friday, April 11, the 57-year-old Canadian singer turned to Instagram to share a delightful post as she marked 35th anniversary of her special album.
The post featured a video that showcased the I’m Alive hitmaker giving power-packed performances back in 1990 when she recorded the songs.
Accompanying the thrilling video was a caption in which Celine penned an exciting message for her 9.1 million fans.
As she celebrated the milestone anniversary of Unison, the songstress wrote, “Happy ‘UNISON’ LP Release Day!”
She announced a huge surprise for her die-hard fans, revealing, “Celebrate the 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with a new, limited-edition, crystal-clear vinyl edition. Mastered from the original analogue production tapes and including an expanded four-page booklet, ‘Unison’ is available online, in stores and for the first time ever in spatial audio.”
The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker continued, “More Celebrations! The official “Unison” video is now in HD. Head over to YouTube to watch all official ‘Unison’ music videos in stunning HD.”
Unison, which is Celine Dion’s first English-language album and her ninth studio album overall, was released on April 2, 1990.
The album featured a combination of dance songs and ballads inspired by 1980’s soft rock.