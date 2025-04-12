Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star

Bella Thorne has accused her former co-star Mickey Rourke for injuring her during the filming of Girl.
The 27-year-old actress turned to her social media to share her experience of working with Mickey, which she referred to as "one of the all-time worst experiences" of her career.
While sharing a screenshot of an article covering the recent controversy involving the former boxer for his "offensive and unacceptable language in Celebrity Big Brother, Bella penned, "This [explicit] dude. GROSS."
The DUFF actress further continued, "I had to work with this man - In a scene Where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans."
Sharing the details of the horrific incident, Bella added, "Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone - Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."
Notably, the Girl story follows a story of a young women who returned to her hometown with the intention of killing her abusive dad.