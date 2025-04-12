Entertainment

Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star

Bella Thorne starred in 2020's Chad Faust 'Girl' alongside Mickey Rourke and Elizabeth Saunders

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about Girl co-star
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star

Bella Thorne has accused her former co-star Mickey Rourke for injuring her during the filming of Girl.

The 27-year-old actress turned to her social media to share her experience of working with Mickey, which she referred to as "one of the all-time worst experiences" of her career.

While sharing a screenshot of an article covering the recent controversy involving the former boxer for his "offensive and unacceptable language in Celebrity Big Brother, Bella penned, "This [explicit] dude. GROSS." 

Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about Girl co-star

The DUFF actress further continued, "I had to work with this man - In a scene Where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans."

Sharing the details of the horrific incident, Bella added, "Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone - Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."

Notably, the Girl story follows a story of a young women who returned to her hometown with the intention of killing her abusive dad.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement