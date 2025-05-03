Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour has hit an unexpected snag as the global superstar faces mounting legal troubles behind the scenes.
The Halo crooner, who started her country concert tour in Los Angeles last week, faced a risk of legal trouble because of a video of herself which played on the screen during her concert.
According to Page Six, attorneys representing Madison Square Garden boss James Dolan sent her a stern letter over imagery used during the first two shows of her tour.
The legal document warned the CUFF IT singer to remove a segment from her concerts that showed her lifting and playing with the Las Vegas Sphere.
Beyoncé was at one time rumored to be doing a residency at the Sphere.
However, the claim was refuted after the owner of the Knicks, Radio City Music Hall as well as MSG sent her the cease-and-desist document.
“Beyoncé — many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue — leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it,” read the legal document penned by Dolan's attorney Kathleen McCarthy of the law firm King & Spalding, per the outlet.
To note, Beyoncé's production company Parkwood Entertainment received the letter.
Sphere also claimed the Grammys winner has never visited the venue, of “impermissible use and violation” of the company's intellectual property rights, which “has resulted in significant that Beyoncé will end her tour with a Sphere residency.”
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour:
The news comes following Beyoncé performed her second show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
She will also be performing three more shows in the following week before taking her Cowboy Carter tour to the Midwest for her Chicago concert.