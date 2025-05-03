Entertainment

Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks

'Halo' crooner started her country concert tour in Los Angeles last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks
Beyoncé faces legal turmoil as Cowboy Carter Tour encounters major setbacks

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour has hit an unexpected snag as the global superstar faces mounting legal troubles behind the scenes.

The Halo crooner, who started her country concert tour in Los Angeles last week, faced a risk of legal trouble because of a video of herself which played on the screen during her concert.

According to Page Six, attorneys representing Madison Square Garden boss James Dolan sent her a stern letter over imagery used during the first two shows of her tour.

The legal document warned the CUFF IT singer to remove a segment from her concerts that showed her lifting and playing with the Las Vegas Sphere.

Beyoncé was at one time rumored to be doing a residency at the Sphere.

However, the claim was refuted after the owner of the Knicks, Radio City Music Hall as well as MSG sent her the cease-and-desist document.

“Beyoncé — many orders of magnitude larger than the Sphere venue — leans over, picks up the venue, and looms over it,” read the legal document penned by Dolan's attorney Kathleen McCarthy of the law firm King & Spalding, per the outlet.

To note, Beyoncé's production company Parkwood Entertainment received the letter.

Sphere also claimed the Grammys winner has never visited the venue, of “impermissible use and violation” of the company's intellectual property rights, which “has resulted in significant that Beyoncé will end her tour with a Sphere residency.”

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour:

The news comes following Beyoncé performed her second show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

She will also be performing three more shows in the following week before taking her Cowboy Carter tour to the Midwest for her Chicago concert.

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’

Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit

Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas passes away at the age of 33
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa stuns in leather mini-dress on NYC Date night with Callum Turner
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves reunite after 31 years for new romantic thriller
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Benny Blanco spills on ‘biggest argument’ he and Selena Gomez had so far
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reveals superpower she wants for a day
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile
Travis Kelce steps out solo in NYC as Taylor Swift keeps low profile
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé brings mom Tina Knowles, daughter Blue Ivy, Rumi on Cowboy Carter tour
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively makes unexpected confession about Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt hesitant to marry again despite growing bond with Ines de Ramon