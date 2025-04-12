Royal

Prince William, Kate outshine King Charles, Queen Camilla in modern realm

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy media presence as compare to King Charles and Queen Camilla

  • April 12, 2025
Prince William, Kate outshine King Charles, Queen Camilla in modern realm
Prince William, Kate outshine King Charles, Queen Camilla in modern realm

Princess Kate and Prince William are becoming increasingly at ease with their presence on social media, as they navigate a growing difference with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As per GB News, the royal author Gareth Russell has shared the details about the contrasting social media strategies of different royals.

Russell drew the comparison between how the King and Queen approach social media versus the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He also reported that the increase in the Royal Family's social media presence might be a due to Meghan Markle's recent Instagram launch.

The royal author made it clear that the Royal Family's social media approach is not influenced by the Duchess of Sussex's new Instagram profile.

"The Palaces here will continue business as usual," he said.

Russell continued, "We've actually already seen them start to do slightly more public engagements before the Duchess of Sussex's profile came out and became more active on social media."

Comparing Charles and William's approach regarding social media, Russell said, "You could potentially see a difference between the way Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace approach things simply because there's a generational gap there."

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla need to adopt a more traditional approach than the younger members of the royal family.

